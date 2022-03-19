Furious demonstrators from the RMT (the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers), protesting at the controversial sacking of 800 P&O staff, joined NHS campaigners, anti-frackers and other union protesters in a colourful procession in the resort.

They congregated on the seafront Comedy Carpet before making their way down Church Street, with samba drummers and ‘Morris Against Boris’ morris dancers adding to the spectacle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RMT union members make their point over the P&O ferry sackings

With many still shocked at the fate of the ferry workers, protesters have brought the issue to the very doorstep of the Conservative conference, just as Prime Minister Boris Johnston was about to address delegates inside the nearby Winter Gardens.

The protesters made their way through the town centre, where there was a notable police presence.

Neil Adams, branch secretary of UNISON’s Blackpool branch, said: “Since the Conservatives came into power more than 10 years ago we’ve had cuts after cuts after cuts and we’ve seen local governments absolutely decimated

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to support the most vulnerable in our society, if not impossible.

Members of Blackpool's UNISON branch at the protest

"We’ll get out there, make a bit of noise and maybe they’ll actually listen.”

Anti-fracking campaigner Tina Rothery said: “These MPs in support of fracking are saying that with this energy crisis, we need home grown gas.

"But we are densely populated, you cannot do it safety.

"It is not even our gas, Cuadrilla is an American company, the gas will be sold abroad to the highest bidder.”