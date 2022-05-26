Plans to upgrade historic Blackpool church submitted

Proposals have been submitted to the council to build a single storey extension to form a new entrance at St Mark's Church on Westcliffe Drive in Layton.

Work would also include the provision of better facilities for worshippers and those who use the church buildings, plus re-rendering of part of the bell tower.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mark's Church in Layton

A design statement submitted by Yorkshire-based Overton Architects says: "The provision of the accessible WC and kitchenette will allow the church to be used in a greater capacity as a venue for recovery, community, fundraising, and religious activity, without reliance on the church hall as a base for facilities.

"Increased availability of use will influence a greater reach in the community and therefore provide a social and economic boost.

"The design of the new porch will make visitors feel more welcomed into the church, as they will no longer have to use the largely hidden and rundown porch at the end of the driveway."

St Mark's Church is a locally listed building within the part of Layton which has been designated by the council to be granted conservation area status in recognition of the significance of its heritage.

Construction began in 1925 in a neo-romanesque architectural style, and the new building replaced a former mission church which had been on the site since 1909.