Plans to restore Fleetwood to Poulton rail line 'still on the table'

Plans to restore the Fleetwood to Poulton rail link remain on the table but have been delayed by the pandemic, a hustings panel has been told.

Paul Maynard, who is fighting to hold onto his seat in the newly redrawn Blackpool North and Fleetwood constituency for the Conservatives, said the project became government policy in 2019.

Paul Maynard | National World

After questions were asked about the project at a hustings event in Cleveleys, he said the initiative had been moving forward over the past five years "but infrastructure takes time".

However Mr Maynard said all the elements are now in place "to put spades in the ground", and added without the Covid pandemic he believed work would have already started.

Other candidates standing in the constituency said their parties would also back the restoration of the rail link, which is due to be funded from money saved from the cancellation of HS2.