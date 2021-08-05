Plans submitted to demolish Blackpool vehicle graphics firm to replace with houses

Graphic design and vehicle wrapping firm Autolines Graphics in Boome Street would be demolished and replaced with four two-bed houses in plans are approved.

Bin storage is proposed to be placed at the back of the new properties, with car parking spaces to the front.

Each property would comprise of one single and one double bedroom and a family bathroom upstairs, with a kitchen/dining area, living room and separate toilet downstairs.

