Plans submitted to demolish Blackpool vehicle graphics firm to replace with houses
A planning application has been submitted to Blackpool Council to demolish a vehicle wrapping business and replace it with houses in South Shore.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 3:45 pm
Graphic design and vehicle wrapping firm Autolines Graphics in Boome Street would be demolished and replaced with four two-bed houses in plans are approved.
Bin storage is proposed to be placed at the back of the new properties, with car parking spaces to the front.
Each property would comprise of one single and one double bedroom and a family bathroom upstairs, with a kitchen/dining area, living room and separate toilet downstairs.
They would have smooth-faced brick exteriors with grey concrete tiles used on the roof, documents showed.