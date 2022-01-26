Plans submitted for new homes on Blackpool's Marton Moss

Rowland Homes has submitted a full planning application to the council seeking permission for a mixture of two to five bedroom mews, semi-detached and detached properties on a parcel of land between Moss House Road and Florence Street.

The site has already had planning permission for residential development after being part of the original masterplan for 442 houses on this part of the Moss.

Kensington Developments, which has built around 100 homes at its Redwood Point estate between Moss House Road and Progress Way, has never gone ahead with other elements of the original scheme.

Part of the site between Moss House Road and Florence Street

As a result of various revised schemes, the committed dwellings to the north of Moss House Road have reduced by 31 per cent from 584 as granted in 2010 to 402 in 2021.

Documents submitted with the application say: “The proposed houses are of a traditional design in keeping with the context of the existing residential development and the recently constructed dwellings to the south.

“The proposed houses will provide an attractive and complementary mix of architectural styles and materials.”

The land is currently vacant shrubland and was previously used as a storage area by United Utilities.

Plans also include the creation of a pond in the centre of the development as part of drainage measures, while Rowland Homes says new trees will be planted in order to provide nesting areas for birds.

Rowland Homes has also developed the former National Savings site on Preston New Road in Marton with around 200 new houses on the land.

The latest scheme will go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.