Plans revealed to make part of Common Edge Road in Blackpool one-way

Plans have been revealed to introduce a one-way road as part of a multi-million pound development in Blackpool.

A map showing the proposed new layout

Highways chiefs want to alter the flow of traffic on a service road which provides access from Common Edge Road to the Lytham St Annes Garden Centre. They say the changes are necessary to reduce the risk of accidents once major alterations are made to create a new carriageway linking Common Edge Road with the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Work includes reconfiguring the junction at School Road to ease congestion, and creating a new junction south of South Shore Cricket Club. Now it is proposed to make the garden centre access road one-way in a southerly direction.

A report setting out the proposal says: “The existing access at the north end was assessed at an early stage of the scheme and was deemed a safety concern for vehicles crossing multiple lanes of traffic, without adequate protection. The proposed egress at the southern end of the service road will reduce the risk of side swipe accidents associated with crossing multiple lanes of traffic.”

The changes are also expected to improve safety for lorries entering and leaving the area to service the garden centre, with the council saying it will also mean less risk of congestion. The proposals have received executive approval and will now be advertised with any objections to be considered before a final decision is made.

Part of Common Edge Road is to become one-way

The new road layout is part of the Enterprise Zone masterplan aimed at unlocking the Eastern Gateway for further investment and development. Outline planning permission was granted in October 2022, while a detailed application, which also includes landscaping, cycleways and footpaths, was submitted last November and is still awaiting approval.

