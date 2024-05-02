Plans lodged for former BHS building now occupied by B&M Bargains
Plans have been lodged with Blackpool Council to use a town centre building to display banner adverts.
If the application is approved, it would see the former BHS building, now mainly occupied by B&M Bargains, display the banners promoting tourism events, products and services in the main shopping area. It would also be a throwback to former times when the building was previously used to display advertising.
Documents submitted with the application (24/0231) say: “The site location is the central shopping area of Blackpool town centre, a vibrant and busy shopping centre.
“The site owned by Blackpool Retail Estates comprises the former British Home Stores (BHS) building, a two-storey building positioned on an island site bounded by Church Street, Market Street and Corporation Street and occupied by a range of shops and services with on-site car parking.”
The framed posters would not be illuminated and would change from time to time to provide information.
