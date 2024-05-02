Plans lodged for former BHS building now occupied by B&M Bargains

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged with Blackpool Council to use a town centre building to display banner adverts.

Artist’s impression of the proposals (credit BlowUPMedia)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the application is approved, it would see the former BHS building, now mainly occupied by B&M Bargains, display the banners promoting tourism events, products and services in the main shopping area. It would also be a throwback to former times when the building was previously used to display advertising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents submitted with the application (24/0231) say: “The site location is the central shopping area of Blackpool town centre, a vibrant and busy shopping centre.

“The site owned by Blackpool Retail Estates comprises the former British Home Stores (BHS) building, a two-storey building positioned on an island site bounded by Church Street, Market Street and Corporation Street and occupied by a range of shops and services with on-site car parking.”