Proposals to build 350 new houses on the edge of Blackpool look set to get the go-ahead provided the developer stumps up cash for extra local services.

The site on Cropper Road earmarked for houses (Google)

Wain Homes is seeking full planning permission for the residential development on two parcels of land off Cropper Road, bounded by Progress Way and School Road. Although on the edge of Blackpool, the site is within Fylde Council's planning jurisdiction.

The application has been recommended for approval when it goes before Fylde's Planning Committee on Wednesday, May 15, with final approval delegated to planning officers once 106 agreements have been reached. These include requirements for the developer to provide funding of £258,577 towards expansion of the Harris Medical Centre in Blackpool, and nearly £1.8m towards additional school places in primary and secondary schools in Fylde borough.

Funding must also be given to support a regular bus service linking the site with St Annes and Blackpool for five years.

In a report to the committee, planning officers acknowledge the scheme will mean the loss of open space while the site is a flood risk, but the land is designated for residential development in the Fylde Local Plan. The application attracted 19 public comments with concerns including the loss of open space and wildlife habitats, and fears Cropper Road will not be able to cope with the extra traffic generated by the development.

The planning report says: "The site is notably constrained by flood risk, with the proposed design and layout being significantly influenced by the amount of land required for its attenuation and to properly manage flood risk."

It adds: "Within the site, the development has the potential to impact upon protected species, including bats, owls, badgers, otters, voles and newts."

But officers say the flood risk management plan which includes the construction of drainage basins, is acceptable, while a survey carried out in March "demonstrates that the proposed development would not have unacceptable and harmful impacts on these or other protected species. Whilst the proposed development affects large areas of currently open space, the proposed scheme would also include relatively extensive areas of improved habitat."