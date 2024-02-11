Oasis Care Solutions Ltd's plans for children's home in Burn Naze, Thornton refused by Wyre Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
Proposals for a small children's home in Thornton have been rejected by Wyre planners amidst a raft of concerns about the scheme.
The application, by Oasis Care Solutions Ltd, was for a change of use from a dwelling (Class C3) to a children's care home (Class C2).
The proposed site was a semi-detached, two-storey house situated on the northern side of Dallam Dell, a residential estate in Thornton's Burn Naze area.
There would be two children accommodated at the care home, with two staff members present in the day (8am-11pm) with a manager (9am-5pm) - a total of three staff members. But residents living on the estate did not welcome the proposals, to the extent that 65 letters of objection were lodged with Wyre's planning portal.
They raised concerns such as the impact on mental health and quality of life, concerns about damage to property, noise, disturbance and potential anti-social behaviour.
The fact that there was already a children's home around the corner from the application site was also raised.
Ward councillor Kevin Higginson had requested that the application be brought before Wyre's planning committee, allowing for the matter to be fully discussed before a decision was made.
The committee met at Wyre Civic Centre, Poulton, on Wednesday February 7.
The meeting heard about the concerns but also from representatives of the application, in support of the children's home.
Members refused the application after considering the recommendatuons of the planning officer to refuse it - and hearing of the concerns from neighbours of the proposed scheme.
The recommendations stated: "The intensification of staff movements to/from the property on a regular and frequent basis, including at unsociable times, would result in an unacceptable impact on neighbouring amenity from noise and disturbance."