Bispham ward councillor Paul Wilshaw has come up with the idea to connect key areas from Cavendish Road Park to the Promenade, taking in the shops and facilities on Redbank Road.

Coun Wilshaw is hoping to start work on the project as soon as possible and have it up and running over the next year or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “As a dog owner I walk a lot in Bispham and it’s become clear just how many great things are in walking distance but are not necessarily connected, especially access to the Promenade which is difficult for pedestrians because of the busy road.

Coun Paul Wilshaw on the Promenade at Bispham

“So I’ve come up with a plan that will encourage as many residents to have a walk on the prom, or between the Park and the Prom, or to the shops and give everyone a really good experience as we connect the dots of Bispham together.”

The plan will see a new traffic island installed, support for a walking group, as well as refurbished benches and bins and better signage between Bispham’s key areas.

Coun Wilshaw said: “The work starts immediately, will be community driven and I am hoping to have everything completed in the next 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad