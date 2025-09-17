Plans to transform the former Abingdon Street Post Office into a high end hotel have been scrapped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Council has used grant funding to purchase the former post office, a key development site in the town centre.

Previous exploration work undertaken by Ashall Hospitality (Blackpool) LLP to consider the viability of developing an Indigo Hotel at the Grade II listed former Abingdon Street Post Office has now completed, and the scheme will not press ahead in its current proposed format due to cost projections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the current hotel scheme has proved to be unviable, alternative options are being actively explored to repurpose the long-vacant building in a way that both respects the heritage of the site and boost the town centre economy.

The scheme continues to be supported by £8million from the UK Government’s Capital Regeneration Funding (CRF) grant. In addition to the purchase of the iconic building, investment has been made through the Phase 1 viability stage, including detailed site condition information that will be vital in shaping future plans.

Council bosses said until a viable option that falls within budget is confirmed, essential works will be carried out to prevent further decline.

Proposals to transform the former Abingdon Street Market into a branded hotel have been scrapped | NW

These will focus on making the building secure, wind and watertight, while also enhancing the external appearance on Abingdon Street and Edward Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Council, in consultation with Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG), will continue to work on a revised scheme within the approved financial agreements.

The redevelopment of the former Post Office building remains a key focus within Blackpool’s wider £2bn growth and prosperity plans. The project is planned to create new employment opportunities, support local businesses and enhance the long-term vibrancy of the town centre.

By safeguarding this important heritage asset and bringing it back into use in the long term, the scheme will deliver lasting benefits for residents, visitors and the wider economy.

Councillor Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment at Blackpool Council, said: “Whilst this particular hotel scheme is unfortunately no longer viable, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for this prominent building in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve done the right thing by checking how affordable the scheme is before starting construction.

“The surveys we’ve done so far will still be very useful to help us decide on the next steps and how we make sure we that the building continues to have a future that can make Blackpool better.

“We remain committed to identifying a high-quality solution that brings this landmark building back into use, benefitting local people and businesses, while creating new opportunities for employment and growth.”

This project has received funding through the UK Government Capital Regeneration Fund (CRF).