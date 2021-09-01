Plan for 131 new homes in Blackpool set for green light

The scheme, which was submitted in June, will see two sites on the Grange Park estate developed if it gets the go ahead from the council’s planning committee when it meets on Tuesday. (((SEPT 7)))

A mix of family dwellings, bungalows and sheltered apartments is included in the development.

Architects Cassidy and Ashton have drawn up the proposals for 53 two and three storey houses on land accessed from Chepstow Road and Gateside Drive, along with public open space.

Artists impression of new homes proposed at Grange Park

The land was previously occupied by Christ the King Church and the Chepstow Road shops which were bulldozed in 2018.

A second site, accessed from Dinmore Avenue, is set to see the construction of 78 homes including two and three storey houses, bungalows and sheltered housing.

The former Grange Park Primary School previously stood on the land before being demolished in 2014 when it was replaced by Boundary Primary School.

If planning permission is granted, agreements must be reached to fund additional public services required by the new residents.

This includes a contribution of £631,418 towards providing extra secondary school places, and nearly £42,000 towards extending services at the Grange Park Health Centre where an additional 333 patient places would be needed.

A planning report says: “Socially the proposal would make a substantial contribution towards the borough’s housing land supply and would provide much-needed affordable housing which weighs heavily in favour of the application.”

It adds the inclusion of sheltered housing in the scheme would help residents to remain on the estate while freeing up some larger homes for new families.

The proposed housing will be developed by Blackpool Council which owns the land, managed by Blackpool Coastal Housing and funded from the England European Regional Development Fund.