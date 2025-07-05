PIP: Blackpool has one of the highest rates of the disability benefit in the country
The town has the seventh-highest proportion of people claiming the benefit in the whole of England and Wales - at 185 per 1,000 of the local population.
The rate has increased by 75 percent in the last five years - above the Lancashire average of 70 percent.
Significant rises in the number of residents receiving PIP have been seen in all 14 Lancashire council areas.
The largest jump was in Pendle, where the figure went up 85 percent between January 2020 and April 2025, the latest month for which statistics are available. The lowest rate of increase was in Preston, at 58 percent.
The figures, calculated by The Gazette, show the increasing level of support provided by PIP to disabled people across the county - which mirrors rises witnessed nationally.
The details come after the government rowed back on many of its controversial proposed changes to the PIP system - a benefit which is designed to help anybody with a disability maintain their independence.
It is not an out-of-work payment, with many PIP claimants being employed - often as a direct result of the help the benefit enables them to secure.
Following a revolt by Labour backbenchers, the government has now said there will be no changes to eligibility for existing PIP recipients, only new claimants once its reforms are implemented.
In addition, those changes will not now be finalised until a ministerial review of the system has been completed - a process that will also now have the direct involvement of disability groups.
The government says it wants to help get those people who can work back into the jobs market - with a £1bn support package - while properly supporting those for whom their disability means they will never work.
The PIP claimant rate per 1,000 people across Lancashire - and the increase since 2020 - breaks down as follows:
1.Blackpool
April 2025 - 184.985
Jan 2019 - 105.855
Up 75 percent
2. Hyndburn
April 2025 - 146.546
Jan 2019 - 82.561
Up 78 percent
3. Burnley
April 2025 - 143.021
Jan 2019 - 81.399
Up 76 percent
4. Blackburn with Darwen
April 2025 - 135.807
Jan 2019 - 80.639
Up 68 percent
5. Wyre
April 2025 - 133.369
Jan 2019 - 78.743
Up 69 percent
6. Pendle
April 2025 - 123.999
Jan 2019 - 67.17
Up 85 percent
7. Rossendale
April 2025 - 116.207
Jan 2019 - 68.74
Up 69 percent
8. Preston
April 2025 - 113.999
Jan 2019 - 71.928
Up 58 percent
9. West Lancashire
April 2025 - 113.268
Jan 2019 - 70.308
Up 61 percent
10. Fylde
April 2025 - 111.02
Jan 2019 - 62.533
Up 78 percent
11. Lancaster
April 2025 - 104.05
Jan 2019 - 63.294
Up 64 percent
12. South Ribble
April 2025 - 100.083
Jan 2019 - 60.933
Up 64 percent
April 2025 - 99.754
Jan 2019 - 59.291
Up 68 percent
April 2025 - 65.392
Jan 2019 - 38.082
Up 72 percent
Source: Taxpayers’ Alliance data, with increase calculated by the Lancashire Post
