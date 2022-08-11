Phone company's new battle to install mast in Blackpool holiday area

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February this year the council threw out plans by by telecoms giant CK Hutchison Networks to site a mast on the corner of New Bonny Street and Central Drive.

Town hall planners said the equipment would be detrimental to the nearby setting of Blackpool Tower, and the future development of the £300m Blackpool Central leisure destination on Central Car Park.

A similar mobile phone mast installed on Whitegate Drive

But now the national communications company has submitted an appeal against the council's decision.

In documents submitted as part of the appeal, which will be dealt with through written representations, the company says it does "not accept the premise that the proposed new street work pole will have a significantly detrimental impact upon the street scene here."

It adds it does not believe the council "took sufficient or due weight to the importance placed on enhanced and improved telecommunications infrastructure" in line with local and national planning policies.

Similar masts have been appearing across Blackpool after at least 11 planning applications were made to the council to install poles ranging in height from 12 metres to 20 metres with cabinets housing equipment at their base.

Blackpool Central developers Nikal were among objectors to the application for New Bonny Street, warning it would have a detrimental impact on their proposals.

The site of the mast impinged on a ‘wayfinding’ feature designed to link the leisure destination with the town centre.

A council planning report said the mast "would have a detrimental visual impact on the regeneration efforts in this part of the town" and would be sited on land already allocated to the Blackpool Central scheme.

Planners added: “This would in turn have a notable impact on the very significant benefits it is expected to deliver for the wider area.”

But in papers submitted with its appeal, CK Hutchison says "it is considered the apparatus will blend into the existing street scene and the overall scheme represents an appropriate balance between visual impact and operational requirements."