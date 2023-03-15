People must now wait longer to be eligible for sheltered accommodation in Blackpool

Exceptions will still be made for younger people on a needs basis, especially for those over 55 who may be preparing for old age.

The move will bring the town in line with national policy and more accurately reflects demand for this type of housing.

It follows a town-wide review of sheltered accommodation which will see some housing lose its sheltered status and return to general stock over a phased time period.

Properties recommended for decommissioning are at Argosy Court on Grange Park, Ashfield Court in North Shore, Horsebridge at Grange Park and Stronsay Place in North Shore.

A council report says: “Statisticians predict an ‘aging population’ but this is based on people being over 65, which is out of sync with the eligibility age for sheltered stock, making it more difficult to predict demand.

“However analysis of the waiting list for sheltered shows the majority of people requiring sheltered accommodation, especially those with health or support needs are over 65.”

The review was undertaken in partnership between Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH), which manages all council housing in the town, and the council’s housing strategy team.

It found there is a slight over-supply of sheltered housing in Blackpool when taking into account new developments.

Thirty new sheltered housing apartments are being built on Grange Park as part of a £20m investment in 131 new homes in total.

Consultation with sheltered housing residents found most of them did not want to move but were happy to stay in the same property as long as support remained in place for as long as they needed it.

The report adds: “This supports the recommendation to de-commission the identified schemes in a phased way, which will have limited impact on tenants (who will not have to move) and on finance.

“The review also concluded that there is currently a slight over supply of sheltered housing when taking into account pipeline developments, which is contrasted by an under supply in general needs.