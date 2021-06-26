'People couldn't see or hug family and he was sticking his tongue down a colleague's throat' - readers react to Matt Hancock's affair

Hancock is seen in an intimate clinch with a colleague at a time when strict Government social distancing rules were in place.

And our readers were quick to criticise both Hancock for refusing to step down and prime minister Boris Johnson for standing by the disgraced minister.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Coladangelo (left) outside BBC Broadcasting House in London

Here's are just some of the comments from readers from our Facebook page:

"It's obvious Boris accepts his apology as boris can't say much as he cheated on his wife too. Bunch of lying cheating money grabbing con men. It's time the all went."

Debbie Wareing

"Blame it on the stress of the pandemic. Didn't know what I was doing. Honest.

Tom Harrison

"No, he should be sacked!!! Just because he's a disgrace and a liar!!!!"

Mark Whitaker

"SACKED !!!!"

Paul Woody

"Yes he absolutely should. Peoples family members where dying and they couldn't see them or hug them. All the while he was sticking his tongue in a colleague's mouth. Lead by example !!"

Lauren Kay Dineley ·

"They already have the next one lined up."

Polly Bollenberg

"I’d like to know who leaked it."

Margaret Eyre

"No, he’s not the first minister to have a so called fling and won’t be the last."

Pam Johnson

"No .... nothing to do with anyone what he does in private ...he's not the first and wont be the last to cheat on his wife."

Myra Hall

"Why is everyone getting upset about this its nothing new for gods sake."