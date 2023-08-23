One of Blackpool’s main shoppers car parks is set to get a reboot – with new technology installed to make paying for parking easier.

Updated systems are to be fitted at the Houndshill Shopping Centre multi-storey car park after Blackpool Council appointed a new provider APT Skidata, on a contract valued at £191,530.

The company specialises in providing payment systems including digital, mobile and cash and ANPR (automated number plate recognition) systems.

In the past there have been complaints about congestion at the five-level car park, with 750 spaces, with one of the exit barriers out of action for several months a few years ago.

Houndshill Car Park (picture google)

A council report says the new investment in payment systems will intoduce improved technology..

It will also enable the car park to be used by cinema-goers when the new Backlot Cinema opens as part of the extension to the Houndshill Centre.

A council report says: “The Houndshill Car Park systems are dated and over the years the systems have been updated to allow for changes in currency, banking technology and software.

“In the coming years the systems would have required total renewal, however given the requirements of the cinema car park validation scheme the renewal is so to be brought forward.

“The new proposed system will allow the council’s centre managers to provide real time data, ANPR on entry and exit and allow for seasonal parking promotion offers.