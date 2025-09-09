Parking rules rethought in popular Lancashire town centre after public feedback

Kirkham market square | Fylde Council

Parking changes being trialled in Kirkham town centre have been tweaked after feedback from the public.

Lancashire County Council overhauled the rules on parts of Poulton Street, Freckleton Street, Preston Street, Birley Street and Church Street earlier this year.

Highways bosses pledged at the time that they could be rapidly rethought – depending on how they worked in practice.

Now, after comments received following implementation of the changes, a goods loading bay installed on Church Street will operate from 6am to 8am Monday to Saturday – but will then be opened up to ordinary vehicles for a maximum of one hour of parking between 8am and 6pm. Motorists must not return to the spot within a further 60 minutes.

Additional disabled parking spaces have been introduced in an adjoining bay, close to the Ash Tree House GP surgery

The authority said the move will assist visitors to the doctor’s surgery “whilst still maintaining time-limited loading provisions in the area”.

The overall package of measures was previously introduced following a public consultation carried out during 2024/25.

It included the installation of a goods loading bay on Poulton Street, which also operates between 6am and 8am Monday to Saturday and is then a one-hour limited parking area for the rest of the day, from 8am until 6pm.

The authority said the ‘experimental’ nature of the traffic regulation order (TRO) it drew up to enforce the new rules means “rapid changes [could be] made in response to feedback from businesses based on the usage of the goods vehicle loading facilities on Poulton Street [and] Birley Street and [the] increase [in] the disabled parking and limited on-street parking provision on Church Street”.

It added that the purpose of the measures was “to support the improved amenity of Kirkham town centre” which underwent a multi-million pound revamp of its public spaces in recent years.

The TRO is intended to be made permanent at the end of the experimental phase, which is set to last for 18 months.