News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Park courts back in action to coincide with Wimbledon tennis fever

As Wimbledon fever grips the nation, budding tennis players in Blackpool have no excuse not to pick up a racket.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST

Park courts across the town have been refurbished and are now up and running following a £150,000 injection of cash.

The public funding – awarded as part of a national drive to bring neglected courts back into action – has seen improvements made at Stanley Park, Cavendish Road, Claremont Community and Anchorsholme Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stanley Park courts can be hired for £5 an hour (or free with a £60 season ticket), while courts at the other parks will be free to use.

Refurbished courts at Stanley ParkRefurbished courts at Stanley Park
Refurbished courts at Stanley Park
Most Popular

Equipment hire is also available at Stanley Park, and an online booking system has been introduced.

Three of the facilities are now open for play with Anchorsholme Park set to re-open in the following weeks.

Coun Jane Hugo, Blackpool Council cabinet member with responsibility for parks said: “I’m delighted this project is now complete and that tennis lovers can play again and enjoy much improved facilities.

Hide Ad

“Park tennis courts are particularly important in providing affordable andaccessible opportunities. ”

Hide Ad

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard also welcomed the investment.

He said: “Funding for grassroots sports is essential to get people active as part of our priority to cut NHS waiting lists.

“I know how important these facilities are for local people and the tennis players who use them.”

Hide Ad

Improvements of the tennis courts include new surfaces, nets, posts, line markings and recolouring.

Four of Stanley Park’s hard standing courts have been completely refurbished and LTA Clubspark booking technology has been introduced to make it easier for people to book courts. It is also proposed to launch coaching sessions in the future.

Hide Ad

Through its Park Investment Delivery programme the Lawn Tennis Association, along with the government, are jointly investing more than£30m to refurbish tennis courts across Britain.

People wanting to book slots on the Blackpool courts can do so in three ways.

Hide Ad

Either by navigating through the LTA website to the Blackpool bookings area, or by accessing the Blackpool ClubSpark page clubspark.lta.org.uk/BlackpoolParksTennis.

Players can also book onto courts whilst in the parks by scanning the QR code on the gate and following the instructions when prompted.

Related topics:BlackpoolStanley ParkWimbledon