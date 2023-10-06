Residents of Marton Moss have voted overwhelmingly in favour of adopting a neighbourhood plan for the area which will influence future planning decisions.

More than 90 per cent of voters in the Marton Moss neighbourhood planning referendum said ‘yes’ to the plan being used by Blackpool Council to help it decide on planning applications in the area.

The decision follows four years of work by volunteer members of the Marton Moss Forum to draw up the neighbourhood plan, as well as public consultation.

A total of 246 votes were cast in favour of using the plan, with 26 against, with turnout of 32 per cent. Only residents living in the area covered by the forum were eligible to vote, giving an electorate of 845.

Polling took place on Thursday October 5 at South Shore Tennis Club, followed by the count at the same venue overseen by town hall election officials.

The neighbourhood plan covers an area stretching between Division Lane and Yeadon Way which encompasses Blackpool’s rural hinterland.

It was sparked by concerns the area was at risk of over-development.

Elements of the plan include restricting house building to between 71 and 81 properties on 21 allocated plots in order to prevent large scale housing development.

Other issues include maintaining footpaths and bridleways, preserving green space and hopes to partially restore the locally listed Midgeland Farm.