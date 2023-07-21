If the scheme gets the go ahead, it would see the forecourt of the South Beach Kings Hotel redeveloped.

A planning application has been lodged for a small bar and eight enclosed seating areas in the form of pods, an area of decking, a stage and a glass balustrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work would be part of a wider refurbishment of the hotel, which is situated on the Promenade at its junction with Rawcliffe Street in South Shore.

South Beach Kings Hotel (picture from Google)

A planning statement accompanying the application says: “The application site is an established Promenade frontage hotel that is currently undergoing a major refurbishment.

“The hotel is on the corner of the Promenade and Rawcliffe Road. The front area has previously been used for informal external seating.

“The proposal is for the erection of a small external bar area and seating pods constructed of wood to be located on either side of the hotel frontage area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal is to remove the felting and unsightly screens and erect purpose built ‘seating pods’ down the north and south sides of the front area, with a bar in the north east corner adjacent to the hotel front and up against the restaurant next door to the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is part of the overall hotel renovations and improvements. Work began on this part of the project in April 2023 with the laying down of concrete surfacing.”