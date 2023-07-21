News you can trust since 1873
Outdoor tiki bar plan lodged with council

Proposals for an outdoor tiki bar overlooking Blackpool Promenade have been submitted to the council for approval.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:02 BST

If the scheme gets the go ahead, it would see the forecourt of the South Beach Kings Hotel redeveloped.

A planning application has been lodged for a small bar and eight enclosed seating areas in the form of pods, an area of decking, a stage and a glass balustrade.

The work would be part of a wider refurbishment of the hotel, which is situated on the Promenade at its junction with Rawcliffe Street in South Shore.

South Beach Kings Hotel (picture from Google)South Beach Kings Hotel (picture from Google)
South Beach Kings Hotel (picture from Google)
A planning statement accompanying the application says: “The application site is an established Promenade frontage hotel that is currently undergoing a major refurbishment.

“The hotel is on the corner of the Promenade and Rawcliffe Road. The front area has previously been used for informal external seating.

“The proposal is for the erection of a small external bar area and seating pods constructed of wood to be located on either side of the hotel frontage area.

“The proposal is to remove the felting and unsightly screens and erect purpose built ‘seating pods’ down the north and south sides of the front area, with a bar in the north east corner adjacent to the hotel front and up against the restaurant next door to the north.

“This is part of the overall hotel renovations and improvements. Work began on this part of the project in April 2023 with the laying down of concrete surfacing.”

The application will now go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.

