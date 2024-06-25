Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road leading off Blackpool Promenade looks set to be made one-way as part of proposals to create a new £442,000 parking scheme.

Drivers will be banned from using Harrow Place in South Shore to reach the seafront if moves to restrict traffic are introduced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrow Place at the side of Coastal Point | National World

Blackpool Council is seeking to make changes to the access to Harrow Place, between Clifton Drive and the Promenade, meaning it will be open to eastbound traffic only. The Labour-run council is now set to publicise the traffic regulation order and will consider any objections before a final decision is made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed changes are necessary to accommodate a parking scheme which is being built for the residents of luxury apartments at Coastal Point. The council is borrowing £442,000 to create a residents-only parking scheme with the money set to be recouped through parking permits.

Read More Council to spend £442,000 converting free parking near Prom into permit scheme for luxury flats residents

A town hall report says: "To implement the proposed new parking arrangement an eastbound one-way system is needed to facilitate the proposal."

Squires Gate Conservative councillor Carl Mitchell has previously warned the council may not be able to recoup the money it is set to borrow for the scheme.