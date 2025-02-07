Nose bleeds, breathing problems and vomiting are some of the symptoms residents living near a toxic stench are experiencing, an MP has told the Commons.

Labour MP Lorraine Beavers said the smell plaguing residents in Fleetwood, Lancashire, is “as bad as ever”, as she called for the Environment Agency’s powers to be strengthened.

A landfill site on Jameson Road has been emitting the stench since February 2024, Ms Beavers claimed, with residents describing it as a “rotten egg smell”.

The Environment Agency expects the odour issues to reduce within the next seven days, environment minister Mary Creagh told the Commons.

At environment, food and rural affairs questions, Ms Beavers said: “The people of Fleetwood and Thornton and beyond have suffered from toxic stenches for the last 12 months.

“Last night was extremely unpleasant, with residents reporting nose bleeds, breathing problems, headaches and vomiting this morning.

“The stench is because of the mismanagement of the local Jameson Road landfill site. Despite multiple interventions by the Environment Agency, including the six-week closure, the smell is now as bad as ever, if not worse.”

“What can the Government do to ensure the Environment Agency have much stronger powers to deal with landfill sites that bring daily misery to residents, like those living in my constituency of Blackpool North and Fleetwood?”

Ms Creagh replied: “My heart goes out to her constituents who are clearly suffering terrible public health consequences from the stink at the site.

“There is an ongoing investigation into the cause of odour issues that have impacted the community in Fleetwood, and it escalated in January 24.

“The Environment Agency have told me they expect odour issues to reduce within the next seven days. Should this not occur they will consider any and all appropriate regulatory intervention to reduce the impact on the community.”

The Environment Agency said TransWaste Recycling and Aggregates took over the landfill site at Jameson Road in late 2023.

TransWaste has been contacted for comment.