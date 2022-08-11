Noise fears among reasons for refusal of Blackpool hotel plan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application by the Fabrik Property Group to use the Delton Hotel on Clifton Drive as eight self-contained holiday flats was refused because the proposals did not meet council standards.

There were also noise fears after no evidence was supplied to show the flats would not disturb people in neighbouring properties.

The flats would have been managed by SASCO which specialises in management of serviced holiday accommodation in the resort.

The Delton Hotel

A decision notice by planners, who used their delegated powers to refuse the application, said: "In order to deliver high quality new holiday accommodation, the council expects self-contained holiday flats to meet the council’s adopted standards for residential accommodation."

It adds the standard of accommodation "would be inadequate in terms of floor space" and not enough outdoor space would be provided for guests.

"No noise assessment has been provided to demonstrate that the proposed holiday accommodation with no on-site management would not have unacceptable impacts on the amenity of neighbouring occupants and visitors."

A management plan accompanying the application was judged "inadequate to ensure that the use would have no detrimental impact on the area."

Concerns have been raised by hoteliers group StayBlackpool about the spread of holiday accommodation where there is no management on site.

It is feared some properties are being marketed as 'party houses'.

StayBlackpool director Ian White has previously called for the council to send out a strong message " about potential party houses and their potential negative impacts on neighbourhoods and wider communities."

A planning document accompanying one scheme refused by the council, warned: "The council now has very extensive experience of both traditional hotel accommodation and serviced, self-contained holiday flat accommodation.

"The latter presents one of the biggest challenges to the council’s public protection teams in terms of noise nuisance and anti-social behaviour."