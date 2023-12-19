Here are the next steps in this key investment

Preparations for the curtain to rise at Blackpool’s multi-million-pound new cinema have taken another step forward with plans for illuminated signage unveiled.

The operators of the Backlot Cinema have applied for planning permission for five illuminated signs at the building on Coronation Street, which will also include the Backlot Diner.

A planning document indicating how the signs will look (picture from Backlot Cinema)

The venue’s Imax cinema will be prominently advertised as part of the proposed neon signs set to be in blue and red and lit up from within.

An application seeking permission for the aluminium fascia signs sets out details of two vertical displays around 12 metres high and 1.5 metres wide, with others being 1.4 metres by 4.8 metres, 1.3 metres by 5.2 metres and 3.1 metres by six metres.

Work is currently underway to fit out the interior of the cinema and diner which is due to open next spring.

It has been built as an extension to the Houndshill Shopping Centre, which is owned by Blackpool Council.

A £21m Investment includes £5m of funding from the Government’s COVID-19 Getting Building Fund plus £6m in fitting out costs.