A senior council officer who has played a key role in Blackpool’s regeneration has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours List.

Antony Lockley, director of strategy and assistant chief executive at Blackpool Council, has been recognised for services to local government.

He has taken a leading role in developing Blackpool’s Levelling Up pilot partnership with the government over the past two years, attracting more than £100m in regeneration funding.

Since 2015 Mr Lockley has led Blackpool’s vision, attracting investment for projects including the £30m Winter Gardens Conference and Exhibition Centre, £65m multiversity, and the £100m civil service hub currently under construction in the town centre.

He has also led on housing investment and is a member of the team that recently secured a devolution deal for Lancashire.

Mr Lockley joined Blackpool Council in 2006 before leaving to become a university lecturer in 2008. He returned to Blackpool in 2015 and was promoted to his current role two years later.

He said: “I am humbled that others think I deserve this recognition. I work with so many fantastic staff, elected members and partners who deserve this honour at least as much as me.

“We all come into public service hoping we can make a positive difference, and I have been very lucky that I have been given that chance.

“Being able to play a role in the regeneration of Blackpool has been the highlight of my career so far.”

Mr Lockley is also a corporation board member at Blackpool and The Fylde College and an independent governor at Edge Hill University. He is a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and lectures on housing, regeneration and public policy.

He is the vice-chair of Village Manchester Football Club and a trustee of the Alpine Glacier Project.

Leader of Blackpool Council Coun Lynn Williams said: “I am delighted for Antony, a very deserving recipient. He has such passion and determination to deliver for Blackpool and improve the lives of our residents and communities.”

