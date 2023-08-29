A new volunteer programme has been launched in Bispham for residents keen to improve their neighbourhood.

Ward councillor Paul Wilshaw, who is behind the scheme, is urging people to help out with litter picking and caring for Cavendish Park.

He said “I want Bispham to be one of the cleanest and most loved areas of Blackpool. As such I want to create a Team Bispham approach putting Bispham residents right at the heart of the plan.

“Best of all though volunteering is rewarding and fun so it will not only help us create a tidy and loved Bispham it will bring people together and help reduce loneliness and isolation.”

Lynda Watson and Coun Paul Wilshaw

As part of the plan, Coun Wilshaw has recruited Lynda Watson as the Bispham volunteer co-ordinator.

She said: “If anyone would like to help with litter picking, and pick litter as they go for a walk or work as a team, we have a number of litter picking kits and grabbers.

“We also meet up every Thursday at 10am at Cavendish Park to look after the park and surrounding area. I’ve always enjoyed helping support projects so it’s great to be able to put a bit back in the area I live and love.”

Coun Wilshaw added: “I’m delighted Lynda has helped me put the programme together and alongside litter picking and gardening opportunities, we want in time to offer help for anyone who is housebound or poorly and wants additional help from just someone to talk to more practical support.

“I’ve seen similar programmes work elsewhere and I know our Bispham Volunteer Programme will make a big difference.”