News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

New volunteers programme launched to help improve neighbourhood

A new volunteer programme has been launched in Bispham for residents keen to improve their neighbourhood.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST

Ward councillor Paul Wilshaw, who is behind the scheme, is urging people to help out with litter picking and caring for Cavendish Park.

He said “I want Bispham to be one of the cleanest and most loved areas of Blackpool. As such I want to create a Team Bispham approach putting Bispham residents right at the heart of the plan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Best of all though volunteering is rewarding and fun so it will not only help us create a tidy and loved Bispham it will bring people together and help reduce loneliness and isolation.”

Lynda Watson and Coun Paul WilshawLynda Watson and Coun Paul Wilshaw
Lynda Watson and Coun Paul Wilshaw

As part of the plan, Coun Wilshaw has recruited Lynda Watson as the Bispham volunteer co-ordinator.

She said: “If anyone would like to help with litter picking, and pick litter as they go for a walk or work as a team, we have a number of litter picking kits and grabbers.

“We also meet up every Thursday at 10am at Cavendish Park to look after the park and surrounding area. I’ve always enjoyed helping support projects so it’s great to be able to put a bit back in the area I live and love.”

Hide Ad

Coun Wilshaw added: “I’m delighted Lynda has helped me put the programme together and alongside litter picking and gardening opportunities, we want in time to offer help for anyone who is housebound or poorly and wants additional help from just someone to talk to more practical support.

“I’ve seen similar programmes work elsewhere and I know our Bispham Volunteer Programme will make a big difference.”

If you would like to get involved, contact Lynda on: [email protected] or ring 07894498859

Related topics:BisphamBlackpool