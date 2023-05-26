A pedestrian and cycle zone will be introduced in St John’s Square and surrounding streets including Cedar Square, Birley Street, Adelphi Street, Carter Street, part of Church Street (from St John’s Square to Corporation Street) and part of Abingdon Street (from Church Street to Cheapside).

Only buses, taxis and authorised vehicles (such as emergency services) will be permitted into the restricted area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other restrictions as part of the Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) include no loading between 10.30am to 6pm, and no waiting at any time.

New traffic restrictions are to be introduced in St John's Square

The council first revealed plans to introduce the ETRO in February this year after more traffic, including private vehicles, had been using the square with previous traffic orders having expired.

It will be in place for a trial period of 18 months, and will be reviewed after six months with residents urged to give their views on the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paula Burdess, cabinet member for community safety, said: “In the past, this area has been a safety concern for pedestrians and road users, resulting in an increased number of complaints from members of the public and local businesses over the traffic behaviour in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By introducing a clear pedestrian and cycle zone we hope to improve safety for everyone using the area.

“Allowing buses and taxis to continue to use this route will ensure bus journey times are maintained and the businesses in the area remain accessible for all.”

Taxis will still be allowed to pick-up and drop-off with a new taxi rank created on Church Street outside the Empress Buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further details of the ETRO and how to be involved in the consultation process can be found at www.blackpool.gov.uk/consultations.

When the square opened in 2010 following a £4.7m investment, it was designed to be mainly traffic free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But buses and taxis were given access to the route to ease town centre congestion when other roads were closed for regeneration.