Coun Paul Galley, who was re-elected in Anchorsholme has been appointed group leader, while Coun Michele Scott, who was re-elected in Warbreck, is the new deputy leader.

Coun Galley, who was first elected to the council in 2011, said his appointment was “a huge honour”.

He added: “Whilst the local elections were understandably challenging for the Conservatives, I received the highest vote for any councillor in Blackpool, demonstrating that people are willing to vote Conservative in big numbers if we deliver projects that are community focussed and improve their lives.

Coun Paul Galley is the new Conservative group leader

“Our mission over the next four years will be to expand those same positive values across the town in the Conservative seats we hold, whilst supporting the council to deliver the much needed economic growth Blackpool needs in the role of critical friend.

“If we get this right, Blackpool can become a global coastal city and the Blackpool Conservative Group, with its fantastic councillors, will do everything possible to ensure that ambition is realised.”

Coun Galley’s previous town hall roles have included chairing the Audit Committee, chairman of Blackpool Transport and board member of the Winter Gardens. Before moving to Blackpool, he lived in Cheshire and Zimbabwe.

Labour regained control of the council at the May 4 local elections, winning 28 seats to 14 for the Conservatives.

New deputy leader Coun Michele Scott

Former Tory group leader Tony Williams resigned from the party following a row with Blackpool South MP Scott Benton, and lost his seat after standing as an independent in Norbreck ward.

Former deputy leader Don Clapham stood down ahead of the local elections after serving for 31 years on the council.

Coun Scott was first elected in 2017 after moving to Blackpool from Oxfordshire in 2001.

She said: “Our group now comprises councillors across a broad span of ages, with a wide range of professional and personal skills and experiences.