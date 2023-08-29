Proposals to build 52 new homes on an area of scrub land look set to get the go ahead despite objections from residents who warn the scheme will lead to traffic congestion.

Rowland Homes wants to develop a site off Moss House Road in Marton with the construction of 27 detached homes, 18 semi-detached and seven terraced properties, with between two and four bedrooms.

A full planning application submitted in January 2022 has been now recommended for approval when it goes before Blackpool Council’s planning committee on Tuesday September 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land was previously part of the Redwood Point housing estate for 422 homes on sites surrounding Moss House Road, the first phase of which has been built by Kensington Developments, with the second phase currently being built by Elan Homes.

The site earmarked for new homes

The site at the centre of this application has never been developed as part of the wider scheme.

Plans submitted by Rowland Homes also show an attenuation pond and a pumping station to assist with drainage.

The applicant says in its planning statement: “The proposed houses are of a traditional design in keeping with the context of the existing residential development and the recently constructed dwellings to the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed houses will provide an attractive and complementary mix of architectural styles and materials.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 14 objections have been received mainly raising concerns around adding more traffic to the junction of Moss House Road and Midgeland Road, which is already difficult to get out of due to its closeness to the traffic lights at Progress Way,

Solutions could include directing traffic through Redwood Point directly onto Progress Way, where there is a junction controlled by traffic lights.

The developer has also said the scheme would not be financially viable if forced to meet all its planning obligations, with a reduced sum of £113,000 now put forward towards meeting additional health provision, open space provision and highways costs.

A council planning report says: “The scheme is considered to offer sufficientbenefits to out-weigh the concerns detailed throughout this report in terms of the shortfalls against policy requirements.