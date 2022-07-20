New flights part of plans to secure Blackpool Airport's future

That is the message from council leader Coun Lynn Williams who warns the resort's Squires Gate hub is "competing with the likes of Manchester and Liverpool, both of which have benefited from massive investment and subsidy."

During a visit to Blackpool Airport in June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenged the council, which owns the airport, to look again at the possibility of bringing commercial passenger flights back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Airport

He said the council should consider what had been achieved at Teeside Airport which now has “bars, duty free, conference facilities and flights going to holiday destinations in Europe.”

But in her Leader's Blog, published this month, Coun Williams says the future of the airport is not a political issue but "purely about financial risk."

She writes: "I agree that flying in and out of Blackpool to European destinations was a great experience with no queues and rapid arrival and departure in an uncrowded terminal.

" I totally understand why people would like the opportunity to do that again, but it is the fact that there were no queues that is the problem.

"At our peak in 2007, the airport lost £2m and during Balfour Beattie’s 10-year ownership, it lost around £27m.

"Airports do lose money and that is offset by parking and retail income. The reality is that we have never had the numbers to enable our airport to get anywhere close to break even."

Coun Williams also dismissed Mr Johnson's suggestion Blackpool should follow in the footsteps of other smaller regional airports such as Teesside, as other smaller airports are also losing money.

She adds: "If the government was willing to underwrite losses, then absolutely we can look at the reinstatement of European flights.