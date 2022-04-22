New figures reveal what the region's MPs do behind the scenes in Westminster's corridors of power

The data comes from analysis of figures from the House of Commons Library, which shows some of the work that our five MPs – Paul Maynard, Scott Benton, Mark Menzies, Cat Smith and Ben Wallace – do behind the scenes.

Whether they serve on committees scrutinising legislation, to presenting Private Members’ Bills on a particular area of interest, or joining informal All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs), much of the work MPs do goes unseen by the public.

Much of the day-to-day business of being an MP takes place in committees, which examine issues in detail, from government policy and proposed new laws, to wider topics like the economy.

The average sitting MP was a part of two committees, while around a quarter were not part of any.

Meanwhile, two Labour MPs were members of 11 each.

The vast majority of bills that the House passes into law come from the ruling party, but MPs – typically those not in Government – can also introduce legislation through Private Members' bills.

Very few of them become law but it can create publicity around an issue, or affect future legislation indirectly.

John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "These figures give taxpayers some much-needed insight into the workloads of their Westminster representatives.

"Given the average MP now costs over £200,000 in total, constituents are right to expect them to deliver on their duties.

"It's up to the electorate to decide if parliamentarians are earning their keep."

The Institute for Public Policy Research said the essence of democracy is MPs linking citizens to policymaking.

But Dr Parth Patel, research fellow at the think tank, said their research shows that the vast majority of citizens no longer believe they have the most sway over policy decisions made by their representatives, and that trust in MPs is nosediving.

He added: "We need an active and empowered Parliament, with MPs on all sides of the house able to speak their minds and act in the interests of their constituents.

"When participating in debates, MPs must remember to put citizens at the heart of everything they do and say in their name."

PAUL MAYNARD – Conservative MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys

Paul Maynard, who serves as a backbench MP, was sitting on one committee, as of March 7 this year – Justice Committee.

Mr Maynard, 46, had a role in five APPGs.

Mr Maynard presented seven of Private Members’ Bills between the state opening of Parliament on December 16 2019 and March 7.

The majority of his parliamentary colleagues have not presented any PMBs.

Over this period, he has not signed any Early Day Motions – which are another way an MP can draw attention to a particular issue, though they rarely result in any action being taken.

MPs can also bring forward petitions, calling for Government action, on behalf of their constituents – but Mr Maynard has not presented any.

Finally, Members can apply for certain types of debates or Urgent Questions to initiate discussions on a topic in the Commons or Westminster Hall.

Mr Maynard, who was elected to his seat on May 6, 2010, has been granted four of these applications during this Parliament.

SCOTT BENTON – Conservative MP for Blackpool South

Scott Benton, who serves as a backbench MP, was sitting on five committees, as of March 7 this year.

Mr Benton, 34, had a role in six APPGs.

Mr Benton presented one Private Members’ Bill between the state opening of Parliament on December 16 2019 and March 7.

The majority of his parliamentary colleagues have not presented any PMBs.

Over this period, he has also signed 19 Early Day Motions.

MPs can also bring forward petitions, calling for Government action, on behalf of their constituents – but Scott Benton has not presented any.

Mr Benton has been granted three applications for debates or Urgent Questions during this Parliament.

MARK MENZIES – Conservative MP for Fylde

Mark Menzies, who serves as a backbench MP, was sitting on three committees, as of March 7 this year.

These were the Animal (Penalty Notices) Bill, Committees on Arms Export Controls and International Trade Committee.

Mr Menzies, 50, had a role in 39 APPGs.

Mark Menzies presented no Private Members' bills between the state opening of Parliament on December 16 2019 and March 7.

The same was true for the majority of his parliamentary colleagues.

Over this period, he has signed one Early Day Motion and he has not presented any petitions.

Finally, Members can apply for certain types of debates or Urgent Questions to initiate discussions on a topic in the Commons or Westminster Hall.

Mark Menzies, who was elected to his seat on May 6, 2010, has been granted one of these applications during this Parliament.

CAT SMITH - Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood

Cat Smith, who serves as a backbench MP, was sitting on two committees, as of March 7 this year.

These were the Elections Bill and Speaker's Committee on the Electoral Commission.

Ms Smith, 36, had a role in 11 APPGs.

Cat Smith presented no Private Members' bills between the state opening of Parliament on December 16 2019 and March 7.

Over this period, she has signed 32 Early Day Motions, and presented one petition so far.

Cat Smith, who was elected to her seat on May 7, 2015, has been granted three of these applications during this Parliament – including one Urgent Question.

BEN WALLACE – Conservative MP for Wyre and Preston North

Ben Wallace, who serves as The Secretary of State for Defence, was not sitting on any committees, as of March 7 this year.

The figures show that very few Tory MPs who have a role in Government sit on committees or work in All-Party Parliamentary Groups – and much of their work might not be captured in the data.

Members can also be active in informal, cross-party All-Party Parliamentary Groups, for those who share a common interest in a particular policy area, region or country.

Mr Wallace, 51, did not have a role in any APPGs either.

The HoC Library said the different roles that MPs have affects the sort of work that they do in Parliament.

Ben Wallace had not presented any Private Members' bills between the state opening of Parliament on December 16 2019 and March 7, but this was also the case for the majority of his parliamentary colleagues.

Over this period, he has not signed any Early Day Motions either – which are another way an MP can draw attention to a particular issue – nor brought forward any petitions.

