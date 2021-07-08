New Blackpool tourism boss as part of cabinet changes

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams, who has added the tourism portfolio to her duties, said the changes were aimed at rebuilding the resort following the Covid pandemic.

She said: “I am excited about Blackpool’s future, and felt after the difficulties of the last year we needed to reassess and ensure how each of our cabinet member’s responsibilities can best meet the needs of our residents and communities.

“I believe it is crucial that executive member areas of responsibility reflect the challenges and opportunities for our residents and our town as we move forward, and I believe the changes I have made do just that.

Town hall shake up

“We have so much we want to achieve over the next few years for the people of Blackpool– and we’re looking forward to it.”

Coun Williams added tourism recovery was a key priority which she had decided to take personal responsibility for.

She said: “As leader, I intend to use all available means to support the recovery of tourism locally, but also use my position to continue to advocate for support for the sector regionally and nationally. “

Special focus will be put on young people at risk of being left behind and business recovery.

Coun Lynn Williams

This has seen Coun Gillian Campbell, who was previously cabinet member for tourism, given a new role as cabinet member for inclusion, youth and transience.

Coun Williams said the council had to address the impact of Covid on young people.

She said: “We need to work with them to best prepare them for adult life, supporting their professional development but also their mental health, and creating opportunities.”

Coun Neal Brookes has been moved from housing to enforcement, public safety, highways and transport to boost business support.

Coun Williams said this would help “support businesses collaboratively wherever they need it, from planning support to enforcement and licensing advice.”

Coun Jim Hobson has been given the key role of cabinet member for children’s social care as the council’s children’s services department continues its improvement journey.

New cabinet positions

Coun Lynn Williams – Council leader and cabinet member for tourism and culture.

Coun Ivan Taylor – Deputy council leader and cabinet member for partnerships and performance.

Coun Kathryn Benson – community engagement, aspirations and community assets.

Coun Neal Brookes – enforcement, public safety, highways and transport.

Coun Gillian Campbell – inclusion, youth and transience.

Coun Jo Farrell – adult social care and health

Coun Jim Hobson – children’s social care and schools

Coun Jane Hugo – cabinet member for climate change