New bar plan for Blackpool town centre

Andy Shields of the Red Rocket Group Ltd has applied to the council for planning permission to convert empty premises on Edward Street into the new venture.

Proposals include replacing the current plastic window frames with more traditional sash windows, rendering the building and converting the ground floor to a bar and restaurant with a function room on the first floor.

The area has recently seen investment through the council’s £8m Quality Corridors project to upgrade key areas of the town centre.

Town hall planners will make a decision on the application

Documents submitted with the application say: “The site is situated on 12 Edward Street which has recently undergone public realm improvement works, and sits adjacent to properties within the block which have also been subject to improvements through the Quality Corridor initiative.

“Edward street comprises along the eastern side of retail units, offices, cafes, the Cedar Tavern pub and a dwelling.

“The building itself has been empty for an extended period of time and as such has fallen into a state of semi disrepair.”

The scheme will now go before planners at a future date for consideration.

The Quality Corridors scheme has seen property fronts upgraded, highway improvements and new public realm built since it was launched in 2016 with funding from the government Growth Deal.