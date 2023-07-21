New arcade proposed for empty town centre site
A planning application has been submitted to Blackpool Council on behalf of Red Dragon Amusements Ltd for the proposed arcade on the corner of Bank Hey Street and Church Street, close to Central Promenade.
If the centre gets the go ahead, it would be open to over 18s only and would be expected to consist of mainly low stake games such as fruit machines and crane grabs.
It would open daily between 9am and 10pm and create five jobs.
A planning statement accompanying the application says: “AGCs are adult amusement centres which consist of gaming machines for the entertainment and leisure of customers.
“These establishments are common in town centres and high street locationsand are considered to be functionally compatible in this location.”
The applicant says noise levels would be similar to those in the rest of the commercial area, and the investment would not lead to a cluster of gambling sites.
They say: “There is no presence of betting shops, pawnbrokers or other adult gaming centres along the immediate linear frontage of Church Street or Bank Hey Street, meaning there is no cumulative impact of multiple similar premises.”
They add the development would also bring the building back to life and help support Blackpool’s evening economy by being open until 10pm.
The application will now go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration, while an operating licence would also have to be obtained.