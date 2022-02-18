Nearly all Blackpool residents will qualify for £150 rebate

The council’s executive is being recommended to approve a town hall budget of £160m with council tax rising by 2.99 per cent.

This will bring the council’s share of the bill for 2022/23 to £1,749, up from £1,699, last year for a band D property, with charges for the police and fire brigade still to be added on.

However the majority of Blackpool residents will benefit from a council tax rebate with 94 per cent of households eligible for the £150 payment from the government.

Council tax is going up 2.99 per cent

Anyone who lives in band A to D property will receive the rebate on their bill which is designed to help people through the energy crisis.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire’s precept for the financial year 2022/23 is £236 for band D properties, an increase of 4.42 per cent, while the Lancashire Combined Fire Authority will meet on Monday to set its precept.