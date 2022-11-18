Labour candidate Peter Wright was elected with 550 votes, ahead of Conservative Jane Warne with 518 votes.

The only other candidate was Liberal Democrat Kevin Benfold with 77 votes. Turnout was 23 per cent.

The future of open spaces in Blackpool, including the Devonshire Road Rock Gardens, was among the central issues of the campaign.

Peter Wright (centre) with Labour supporters

Peter, a teacher and father-of-two, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been elected as the representative for Greenlands.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who voted for me – I’d like to pay tribute to my fellow candidates in a closely fought campaign.

“My thanks also go to the fantastic Labour team and support from Lynn Williams, my wife Emma and my family.

“I will ensure that our green spaces are protected, residents views are listened to, and that I will work hard for all in Greenlands.”

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative group on the council, said Labour had capitalised on national turmoil within his party.

He said: “It was disappointing that the turnout was so low in the Greenlands by-election due to the bad weather and a certain amount of national political overkill over the last few weeks.

“Despite the issues with the government and the prime minister saga, Jane Warne our candidate was only beaten by 32 votes when many thought it would be a landslide Labour victory.

“I take nothing away from their candidate, but the new Labour councillor makes little difference at all to the democratic status of Blackpool Council which is still under no overall control.

“However, credit to Labour who seized on the national turmoil and instigated this by-election.

“I congratulate the New Labour councillor and I hope he brings some new skills to help to improve Blackpool.”

The by-election was called following the death of former Conservative councillor John Wing in August, aged 68, after a long illness.