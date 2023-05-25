Coun Gillian Campbell will be accompanied as first citizen of the town by her daughter Skye who had taken her English Literature GCSE exam on the morning of the Mayor-making ceremony at Blackpool Town Hall.

Coun Campbell, a mother-of-three, told the annual meeting of the council she had “never ever thought I would be sitting in this seat.”

But she said after being offered the Mayoralty, her friends and family urged her to “go for it, it’s a fantastic honour to be asked to do something like this.”

New Blackpool Mayor Coun Gillian Campbell

She added: “So here I am. I can only hope I can serve the people of Blackpool well. Blackpool is my adopted home, but I have been here for a long time now.”

Coun Campbell thanked her children for supporting her throughout her political career, including Skye who had “just sat the second paper of her English Lit GCSE this morning before coming to put the mayoral chains on for the first time.”

She was proposed as Mayor by Coun Paula Burdess who said her Labour colleague would be “a fantastic ambassador for the town”.

Coun Burdess added she would also be “a Mayor who will embrace this role as not just the ultimate privilege to serve, but an opportunity to inject some fun into the town and take us with her on a brilliant adventure.”

Coun Campbell has represented Park ward since 2011, and during her time on the council has been deputy leader and a member of the cabinet.

Her fellow Park ward councillor Adrian Hoyle will be Deputy Mayor, with Sharon Hoyle as Deputy Mayoress.

This year’s Mayoral charities will be Blackpool Food Bank and Counselling in the Community.

Coun Campbell took over as first citizen from Coun Kath Benson, who told the meeting it had been her “greatest honour” to represent her home town in the role.

She added: “In the last year we have been so proud of our town and its citizens.”