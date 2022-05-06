Mr Menzies welcomed Lancashire County Council’s decision to approve a range of projects across Fylde, which will see nearly £1.3m spent in the coming year on highways improvements.

He said: “I was disappointed when the initial capital scheme for 2022/23 was announced and only three roads in Fylde were included.

“I am pleased that Lancashire County Council has now found more funding which means more work can be done.

Sydney Street in St Annes is among the roads due to be resurfaced, but there should be more, says Mr Menzies

“But these latest schemes announced still only represent a fraction of the roads which need repair across Fylde, including many in our rural communities.

“I am worried we are now having to wait for roads to be in a serious state of disrepair before funding can be found.”

Among the roads in Fylde to be resurfaced are the A583 at Kirkham and St Annes Road East.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies

Sydney Street in St Annes and Beach Street, Lytham are also due to be resurfaced.

But Mr Menzies is disappointed other important links have not been included this time.

He said: “Rossall Road in Ansdell is in extremely poor condition.

“Given it is an important route between the shopping area and the High School I have asked it is considered as a priority.

“I have also made clear the need to ensure the roads serving villages across Fylde are inspected and their important role taken into account.”

Mr Menzies hopes to meet with County Council leaders to discuss how further funding might be secured.