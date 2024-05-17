MP calls on Parliament to help save famous Blackpool rock or 'it could disappear'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calls have been made for a debate in Parliament on the future of Blackpool's famous rock amid warnings the seaside favourite 'could disappear'.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb used one of his first opportunities since being elected to ask a Parliamentary question calling for a House of Commons debate to save the historic confectionery.

Manufacturers have warned cheap imports from abroad are putting the future of Blackpool Rock at risk, and could also lead to the loss of skilled workers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sellers along the promenade still stock the original rock which is made in Blackpool.

A petition has been launched by David Thorp of Stanton and Novelty Confectioners of Warwick Road, Blackpool, seeking special status for Blackpool rock. It is hoped to protect the name 'stick of rock' under the UK geographical indication (GI) protected food names (PFN) scheme.

Chris raised the issue under Business Questions in Parliament, saying: "Our seven remaining rock factories are under risk of closure with some experiencing a 40 per cent drop in sales jeopardising the livelihoods of local employees and the viability of these historic businesses.

"Just 50 people in the UK have the skills to properly 'letter' stick of rocks, most of them in Blackpool. These traditional skills will be lost without intervention. Can we have a debate in Government time to discuss securing the historic British confectionery and save Blackpool rock?"

Blackpool's iconic rock is under "grave and immediate" threat from an influx of cheap Chinese imports and a shortage of skilled workers, manufacturers have said

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said the question "was met with roars of approval from all sides of the House and I thank him for raising this very important issue. This is an iconic project, everyone knows what Blackpool rock is, and I will certainly make sure the minister has heard about his campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped bringing the issue to Parliament and raising awareness will put pressure on Defra (Department for environment, food and rural affairs) to designate special status to Blackpool rock.

Chris told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I wanted to raise this to show there is cross-party support in Parliament and unless action is taken there will be job losses in Blackpool.

"I hope it will raise awareness and show Defra there is support for special status being given to Blackpool rock. Otherwise Blackpool rock will disappear and we will just be left with cheap imports."

Sticks of Blackpool rock have been sold to visitors to the resort for more than a century, since appearing in the late Victorian period. Its origins remain unclear, but most makers believe it evolved from the popular fairground rock of the time, which was a similar shape and size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad