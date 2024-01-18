The site of the former Marton Methodist Church

Plans to build a three-storey apartment block for vulnerable people on the site of a former church are being met with opposition.

Concerns have been raised about additional traffic congestion, the height of the proposed building and the supervision of people living in the apartments if the plan to redevelop the site of the former Marton Methodist Church on Midgeland Road goes ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the former Marton Methodist Church

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application for the scheme was submitted by Melrose Investments in November for 15 supported living flats with a staff area, car parking, cycle store and landscaping. Each one-bedroom apartment would be adapted for occupancy by residents with learning and physical needs, with the facility run by a registered care provider and housing association.

Around 19 objections have been submitted to the council, including from Blackpool South MP Scott Benton in support of residents.

He said in his submission: “Many are concerned that the proposal’s sheer size will cause disruption in a highly residential area and feel this is inappropriate in the local area. The height of the new build will far exceed the existing properties and residents are concerned about the impact on their community.

“I have also received a lot of feedback regarding bins. The proposed 10 wheelie bins is widely considered insufficient. It would require commercial waste bins putting in place to handle the sheer volume of waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The issue that has been raised mostly is the safeguarding aspect. There are not clear enough guidelines on how this will effect the local community – particularly given the challenges some of the residents in the new facility will face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter supporting the application from Chris Musson, managing director of housing solutions company Specialist Supported Living, says the scheme would be “very different from homelessness or temporary housing provision.”

It adds: “The schemes we develop are bespoke in their specification to allow for people on the autistic spectrum, enduring mental health or indeed a dual diagnosis. All of this cohort would live within their own home but there would be 24-hour care and support provided by a third-party care provider organisation.”