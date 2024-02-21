Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The majority of properties needed to move ahead with plans for a new spectator stand at Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium have now been bought up by the council.

The latest deal saw 2 Henry Street acquired as part of the site assembly so the houses can be demolished and the replacement East Stand built. A council spokesperson confirmed the majority of properties have now been acquired, with some negotiations still to be completed. It means compulsory purchase orders may not be needed but they will still be used if necessary.

Boarded up properties on Henry Street

A planning application for the proposed East Stand has yet to be submitted, with the football club recently telling fans it was seeking detailed architect's designs for a stand with a minimum capacity for 3,600 spectators.

The fans meeting also heard the club may resubmit plans for the Revoe Sports Village, due to be built on council-owned land north of the stadium, which got planning permission in January 2023 in order to revise some of the buildings.

The scheme, for an enclosed full-size 11-a-side artificial grass pitch and an enclosed five-a-side artificial grass pitch, both with floodlighting, a single-storey changing pavilion and a storage building, has received £6.5m of Town Deal funding which must be spent by March 2026.