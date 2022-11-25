Mr Jack told a meeting of the Audit Committee, the town had reached a tipping point where regeneration schemes were no longer as reliant on public money as before.

It was also important for investment to bring social benefits to residents as well as being geared towards profit, an example of which is the Revoe Community Sports Village plan alongside Blackpool Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jack said: “With the work we are doing with the football club, the focus is on the surrounding area of the ground and a training facility.

Investment includes work underway at Blackpool Central

“The owner Simon Sadler, who is Blackpool born and bred, recognises they have a duty to support the community and wants to make sure they can do that.

“That’s the reason for the sports facilities going in there and also looking at what they can do in terms of the new East Stand for the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Revoe Community Sports Village and East Stand scheme was awarded £6.5m as part of Blackpool’s £39.5m Town Deal, with football club owner Simon Sadler expected to invest between £30m and £40m in the East Stand and development of a new training ground near Grange Park.

Mr Jack added: “There was a time when investment relied on the council and public support, but that is tipping with schemes like Blackpool Central not relying on any investment from the council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive of Blackpool Council, Neil Jack

The chief executive said Blackpool’s tourism economy had bounced back more strongly following the pandemic than many places thanks to decisions such as extending the Illuminations season and quickly bringing back key events such as the Air Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The first summer post-Covid, was the best summer we ever had. There was no other local authority out-performed us.

“Blackpool is the third most likely place people will come to visit according to Trip Advisor, only behind London and Edinburgh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad