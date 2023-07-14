A total of 13 new chargers, including a rapid charger, have been put in place with four more in the pipeline.

The council is also set to recruit its first electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure project manager, to take advantage of new government funding and increase the number of chargers around the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Council cabinet member for climate change Coun Jane Hugo said: “It is great to be able to report we are steadily increasing our number of EV chargers in the town in line with our EV strategy.

One of the new charging points in Blackpool

“The government’s LEVI (Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) funding, along with the research carried out and a dedicated project manager, will ensure our EV chargers will be located in the most suitable locations for both our residents and visitors to ensure we are offering the necessary facilities to encourage successful uptake of electric vehicles.”

Chargers with a 22KW power supply have been installed at Bispham Village (two), The Grange (two), Banks Street Car Park (six) and South King Street Car Park (two).

A further four chargers are also due to be installed at Alfred Street Car Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Larkhill Street, next to Sainsbury’s on Talbot Road, has recently had a 50KW rapid charger installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This enables drivers to charge their vehicles for up to half an hour at a charge of 55p per KW hour via the Blink Charging App.

There is no additional charge to park whilst using the charging station, however the time is limited to 30 minutes to allow for the demand of top-up charging.

The council’s EV strategy aims to create an additional 210 electric vehicle chargers in the town by 2028, with support from the government’s LEVI funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Government plans the sale of non-electric vehicles will be banned by 2030.

The council’s strategy looks at the EV charging needs for residents and visitors, but particularly for residents without access to off-street charging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was agreed in February this year following research undertaken by City Science.