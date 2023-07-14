News you can trust since 1873
More electric vehicle chargers now available in town centre

Additional electric vehicle chargers have been installed in Blackpool as the resort works towards its target of 210 new charging points by 2028.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST

A total of 13 new chargers, including a rapid charger, have been put in place with four more in the pipeline.

The council is also set to recruit its first electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure project manager, to take advantage of new government funding and increase the number of chargers around the town.

Blackpool Council cabinet member for climate change Coun Jane Hugo said: “It is great to be able to report we are steadily increasing our number of EV chargers in the town in line with our EV strategy.

One of the new charging points in BlackpoolOne of the new charging points in Blackpool
“The government’s LEVI (Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) funding, along with the research carried out and a dedicated project manager, will ensure our EV chargers will be located in the most suitable locations for both our residents and visitors to ensure we are offering the necessary facilities to encourage successful uptake of electric vehicles.”

Chargers with a 22KW power supply have been installed at Bispham Village (two), The Grange (two), Banks Street Car Park (six) and South King Street Car Park (two).

A further four chargers are also due to be installed at Alfred Street Car Park.

New Larkhill Street, next to Sainsbury’s on Talbot Road, has recently had a 50KW rapid charger installed.

This enables drivers to charge their vehicles for up to half an hour at a charge of 55p per KW hour via the Blink Charging App.

There is no additional charge to park whilst using the charging station, however the time is limited to 30 minutes to allow for the demand of top-up charging.

The council’s EV strategy aims to create an additional 210 electric vehicle chargers in the town by 2028, with support from the government’s LEVI funding.

Under Government plans the sale of non-electric vehicles will be banned by 2030.

The council’s strategy looks at the EV charging needs for residents and visitors, but particularly for residents without access to off-street charging.

It was agreed in February this year following research undertaken by City Science.

The council is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions and 100 per cent clean energy use by 2030.

