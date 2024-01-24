The money from the Department of Transport will be used to enhance five routes operated by both the council-owned Blackpool Transport, Stagecoach and Transpora, formerly known as Coastliner.

The remainder of the funding – around £29,000 – will be used for a marketing budget. Councillors raised concerns about bus services at a meeting of the full council in NovemberCoun Julie Sloman, who represents Norbreck, said there were six wards in the north of the town with no direct bus service to Victoria Hospital and warned there was “a largely elderly population in the north of the town” who relied on public transport.