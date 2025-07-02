More bobbies on the beat is a promise made and delivered, says a Blackpool MP.

Chris Webb, MP for Blackpool South says he has delivered on a central election pledge to put bobbies back on the beat as every ward in Blackpool is now set to have a dedicated neighbourhood policing team and a named police officer known to the community.

The move comes as part of a major £5 million boost for policing in Lancashire, secured through the Labour Government’s £200 million national investment to recruit 13,000 neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs by the end of this Parliament.

By March 2026, the first wave of funding will see nearly 3,000 new neighbourhood police and PCSOs across the country. In Lancashire, this means 53 additional officers, 30 PCSOs and 20 Special Constables.

Chris Webb MP said: “This is a promise made and delivered. One year on from the general election, I’m proud to say we are restoring visible, trusted policing in Blackpool. Constituents told me they wanted neighbourhood police they knew by name and could rely on – and we’ve delivered exactly that.”

Since his election, Mr Webb says he has worked closely with the Police and Crime Commissioner, Lancashire Constabulary, and local policing teams to understand the unique challenges facing Blackpool.

He has joined regular patrols, supported special operations, attended community PACT meetings and listened to residents, businesses, and young people affected by crime.

The additional officers are part of Labour’s mission to reverse the decline in neighbourhood policing seen under the Conservatives.

When they left office, over half the public said they never saw a police officer on patrol. Under Tory rule, the number of PCSOs halved, and Special Constables fell by two-thirds – while street crime and anti-social behaviour soared.

From July, police forces across the country will begin new patrols at peak times, increasing police visibility and reassurance for the public. Labour’s new Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee ensures communities will once again have regular contact with local officers who know their area.

Alongside these changes, the Government’s new Crime and Policing Bill will introduce powerful new tools to tackle local crime, including:

Respect Orders to ban repeat offenders from town centres

Instant seizure powers for dangerous off-road bikes

New offences to protect shop workers from abuse and assault

These measures were opposed by the Conservative Party.

Yvette Cooper MP, Home Secretary, said: “The Tories dismantled neighbourhood policing while street crime exploded. This Labour Government is reversing that damage – putting police back in our communities and giving them the powers they need to keep people safe.

“With 3,000 new officers and PCSOs this year alone, we’re showing the country what real leadership on law and order looks like.”

Chris Webb MP said: “Blackpool deserves to be safe again – and with Labour in government, we’re finally seeing the investment, reform and focus to make that happen.

“We’re rebuilding the trust between police and the communities they serve. That means restoring visible policing, cracking down on repeat offenders and making our streets places we can all feel proud of.”