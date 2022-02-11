More anger at Chernobyl comments but Blackpool backs devolution
Blackpool Council has voted unanimously to work with other councils in Lancashire to access more government funding – despite an attack from a neighbouring councillor on the challenges faced by the resort.
The authority was the last of Lancashire’s 15 councils to consider the draft proposals for a Lancashire devolution deal.
Neighbouring authorities Wyre and Fylde have already given their support to the vision for a £5.6bn settlement.
But Fylde councillor Paul Hayhurst sparked controversy when he used Fylde’s devolution debate to liken Blackpool to Chernoby, saying Fylde was already prosperous and would suffer if it collaborated with Blackpool.
Coun Gerard Walsh said Coun Hayhurst’s comments were ‘disappointing’ and told a meeting of Blackpool Council: “The politics of ‘I’m alright jack’ have no place in the mainstream political parties.
“A more joined up, inclusive approach delivering positive outcomes is where our future lies.
“Blackpool is still a fabulous place to live and work. It has its problems and although politics may differ here in the chamber, Blackpool councillors and officers are working hard in delivering more prosperity for the town both socially and economically.”
Independent Coun Hayhurst had warned ‘prosperous’ Fylde faced being swallowed up by its bigger neighbour which “looks like Chernobyl no matter how much money you put in there.”
Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams branded the comments ‘sour grapes’, and said a county deal presented “a very important opportunity to bring additional power and resources to bear on things that matter for Blackpool and the county more widely.”
Coun Neil Brookes said the move would help Lancashire compete with areas such as Merseyside and Greater Manchester where devolution had already been seen to bring in additional government funding.
The deal, spread over seven years, would give Lancashire additional powers and cash in areas including transport, housing, skills, economic growth and climate change.
