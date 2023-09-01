Mobile phone mast plan axed after protest over proposed location next to children's play area

Protesters have won their battle to prevent a mobile phone mast being installed next to a children’s playground in Blackpool.

CK Hutchinson (known more commonly as Three) has withdrawn its planning application for a 15 metre tall mast on Claremont Road in North Shore.

It had wanted to install the mast, along with base units, on the pavement next to a play area and sports area in Claremont Park, near the junction with Cromwell Road.

Ward councillors Lynn Williams and Ivan Taylor, along with heritage chiefs, were among those who had opposed the application.

The mast had been due to be installed next to this playground (picture from Google)

Coun Williams said: “Coun Taylor and I were concerned about the siting of this mast, on a narrow pavement immediately adjacent to our park and children’s play area.

“I had discussions with our planning officers in that regards. The company was told the application would be refused, as both the adjacent terrace and park are locally listed.

“On being told the application would be refused the application has been withdrawn.”

Blackpool Civic Trust had objected to the application, along with council’s built heritage manager who warned it “would have a harmful visual impact on several locally listed buildings and a locally listed park”.

Another objection from a resident branded it a “complete eyesore” and added “uncertainty of health issues” meant it would “not be acceptable to be placed by the side of a children’s playground.”

They added: “My mother lives on Claremont Road and has done for the last 30 years. My grandchildren play on that park so on their behalf I am opposing this 5g mast.”

In application documents, CK Hutchinson said the scheme complied with all health guidelines, and the mast was needed as part of its investment in improved mobile phone infrastructure in Blackpool.

It said there “is a specific requirement for an installation at the footway of Claremont Road to ensure that the latest high-quality 3G and 4G service provision is provided in this area of the town.

“The proposed column will also ensure that new 5G coverage can be provided at this location.