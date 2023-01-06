A revised planning application has been submitted for the conversion of space beneath the Sea Life Centre on Central Promenade into a new leisure destination after an initial set of proposals was approved last May.

The latest blueprint for what is also part of the Golden Mile Centre aims to see a bigger space developed, including a retail area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new attraction will be beneath the Sea Life Centre

External roller shutters at the front of the building will be replaced by a glass store front if the scheme gets planning permission.

Kate Shane, regional director for Merlin Entertainments, said it was hoped the new attraction would open during the first half of this year with further details set to be announced in coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It is another IP (intellectual property) led attraction and we are just finalising the details before we can reveal anything further.

“It will be a brand led attraction and is due to open in the first half of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roller shutters would be replaced with a glazed store front

“Merlin is making another investment to underwrite the successes we have seen over the last couple of years in terms of how our business has performed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is to complement the family offer in Blackpool and about increasing the appeal of families to come to Blackpool.

“Our outlook for 2023 is there are challenges everyone is facing in terms of personal finances, but we believe people still want to make memories with their friends and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As money is tighter, people want a guarantee of getting good value for their money and that’s what we want to deliver.

“If people can’t afford their usual holiday to Spain etc, and are going to holiday in the UK, we want to make sure there are compelling reasons to choose Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And that’s what the Pleasure Beach, the Zoo etc are also doing.”

The latest investment comes after Merlin – which also operates attractions including Blackpool Tower, Madame Tussaud’s and the Sea Life Centre in Blackpool – was unveiled as the new operator of the Sandcastle Waterpark on South Promenade last August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Shane said since taking over that attraction, Merlin was developing plans to further grow its capacity.

She said: “It has been great to see the quality of the product and the team there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The benefits come from the scale of Merlin and what that can add in terms of support and buying power, compared to a stand alone business.

“Adding to that offer is going to improve it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When plans were first revealed in 2021 to bring a new attraction to the Golden Mile Centre, the council said it would be investing £2.3m into the project.

The council has owned the centre since 2010 when it bought it as part of a £40m deal which also included the Tower and the Winter Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous tenant Golden Mile Amusements has already moved out and is preparing to reopen in new premises after taking over the former Woolworths building in Bank Hey Street, which has been empty since Poundland moved out.