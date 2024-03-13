Measures approved to protect crumbling masonry at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A proposal to replace scaffolding with netting to preserve crumbling masonry on part of the historic Winter Gardens site has got the go-ahead after being backed by heritage chiefs.

Scaffolding has been in place on Coronation Street since about 2017 to protect passers-by from the danger of falling debris from the Grade II listed landmark. Town hall planners have now given listed building approval, using delegated powers, to replace the scaffold with temporary netting which will remain in place until funding is found for the necessary repairs.

Scaffolding which is being removed (picture by Google)

The decision notice says: "The scaffolding obscures a lot of the Coronation Street façade and makes the street appear cluttered, detracting from the appearance of the Winter Gardens.

"Various repairs are required to the façade, however, due to funding these cannot yet be carried out and there is no fixed date anticipated. The proposed netting would replace the existing scaffolding and is intended to be a temporary measure until funding can be secured for the repairs."

The measures were backed by the council's own built heritage manager and by the Theatres Trust which said: "Whilst we are keen to see funding secured for fuller repair and restoration works in the long-term, in the meantime we can support the proposed approach.

"It will provide some heritage benefit compared to the current arrangements as it will better reveal the building’s fabric."

